Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Rises By 62.7%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the October 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMS remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 40,799,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,691,936. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Institutional Trading of COMSovereign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in COMSovereign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

