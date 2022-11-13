Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Declines By 19.5%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,744 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 2.87% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CRKN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown ElectroKinetics ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James cut Crown ElectroKinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

