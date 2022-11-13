Short Interest in Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Increases By 86.4%

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EPCFF remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

