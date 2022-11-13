Short Interest in FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Expands By 100.0%

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FCCC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCIC remained flat at $1.48 during midday trading on Friday. FCCC has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

FCCC Company Profile

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

