Short Interest in FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Expands By 100.0%

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FCCC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCIC remained flat at $1.48 during midday trading on Friday. FCCC has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.
FCCC Company Profile
