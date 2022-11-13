Short Interest in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Decreases By 25.2%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 50.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,744,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE FSS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.61. 236,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

