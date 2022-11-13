Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Rises By 65.4%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Up 4.9 %

BICK traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $35.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Get First Trust BICK Index Fund alerts:

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.