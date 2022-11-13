Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Rises By 90.6%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at $312,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ RFDI traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $53.27. 1,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

