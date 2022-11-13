Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Drops By 23.8%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,410,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 627,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,478. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

