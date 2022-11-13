Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Rises By 92.2%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,860,000 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the October 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.30. 1,036,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,800. Fortis has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,377,000 after purchasing an additional 317,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,729 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,903,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,920,000 after buying an additional 690,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

