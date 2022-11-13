Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Drops By 24.9%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GCBC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,136. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

