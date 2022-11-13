Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declines By 25.4%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 181,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Interface Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

TILE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

