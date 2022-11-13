Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Increases By 131.5%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,740. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

