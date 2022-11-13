Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Decreases By 24.8%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

JUPW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 672,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,320. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Jupiter Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 152.31% and a negative net margin of 438.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

In related news, Director Skender Fani acquired 57,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,427.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,427.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.