Short Interest in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Increases By 104.9%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the October 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicBio Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. 81,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.61% and a negative return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

