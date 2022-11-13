Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Drops By 24.8%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 83,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LYTS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 136,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,465. The firm has a market cap of $279.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock worth $243,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 90.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 205,834 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

