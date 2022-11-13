Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Grows By 94.1%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,324,900 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the October 15th total of 1,197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGF. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth $53,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $313,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $1,123,000.

Nestlé Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $143.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.34.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

