Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Declines By 23.7%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,998. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

About OneSoft Solutions

(Get Rating)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

