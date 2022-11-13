Short Interest in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Declines By 21.0%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 409,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 54,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

