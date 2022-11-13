Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Rises By 25.1%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RLFTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,431,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Relief Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

