Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Rises By 25.1%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RLFTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,431,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Relief Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
About Relief Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relief Therapeutics (RLFTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.