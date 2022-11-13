Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Declines By 21.7%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
SALM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.