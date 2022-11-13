Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Declines By 21.7%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SALM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

