Short Interest in The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Expands By 139.4%

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,132,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the October 15th total of 890,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,332.3 days.

Lottery Stock Performance

LTRCF stock remained flat at 2.47 during midday trading on Friday. Lottery has a fifty-two week low of 2.43 and a fifty-two week high of 2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lottery in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lottery Company Profile

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

