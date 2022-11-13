Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Drops By 40.0%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
TOKCF stock remained flat at $66.25 during trading on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
