Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Rises By 23.6%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,411 shares of company stock worth $119,742. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. 99,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,340. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

