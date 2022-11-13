Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Drops By 28.6%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of TUWLF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.