Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Drops By 28.6%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
Shares of TUWLF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tullow Oil (TUWLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.