Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Declines By 55.6%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Woolworths Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLWHY remained flat at $3.91 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Woolworths has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.42.

Woolworths Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

