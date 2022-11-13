Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Declines By 48.7%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WYNMY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $5.90. 124,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
