Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Declines By 48.7%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WYNMY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $5.90. 124,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

