Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($54.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($63.10) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SHL opened at €50.88 ($50.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.88. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($67.66). The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.