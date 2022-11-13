SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Short Interest Update

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,500 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 2,081,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,366.5 days.

SIG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCBGF traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. SIG Group has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Get SIG Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SIG Group from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.