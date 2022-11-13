SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 3.1 %

SGMA opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.