SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 3.1 %
SGMA opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
