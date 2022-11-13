SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 3.1 %

SGMA opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SigmaTron International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

