Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Simon Property Group worth $135,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $120.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

