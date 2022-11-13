SingularityNET Market Capitalization Achieves $44.61 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $44.61 million and approximately $621,402.76 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,546.58 or 1.00012180 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010115 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00244562 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

