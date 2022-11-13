SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SITE Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.