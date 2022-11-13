Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($158.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday.

Sixt Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €97.60 ($97.60) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. Sixt has a 52-week low of €79.90 ($79.90) and a 52-week high of €166.30 ($166.30).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

