Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($158.00) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €97.60 ($97.60) on Wednesday. Sixt has a one year low of €79.90 ($79.90) and a one year high of €166.30 ($166.30). The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.56.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

