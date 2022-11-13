Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Lowered to $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLX. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Trading Up 1.1 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $611,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

