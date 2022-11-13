Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Lowered to $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLX. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.1 %
Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
