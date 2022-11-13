Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Skinvisible Stock Performance

Shares of Skinvisible stock remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Skinvisible has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Skinvisible Company Profile

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over the counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.

