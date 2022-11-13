SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.89.
SLR Investment Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $785.95 million, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 76.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
