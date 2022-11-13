Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $104.94 million and $27.54 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,673,491,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,673,540,085 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

