SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.62 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.02. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SolarWinds by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

