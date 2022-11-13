Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on November 30th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $37.26 on Friday. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48.

In other Source Capital news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,400 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

