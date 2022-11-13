Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Down 20.8% in October

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 83,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on SFST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of SFST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,260. The firm has a market cap of $374.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.