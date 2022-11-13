Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.33.

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,136,900. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total transaction of C$258,061.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,157,550.57. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

