Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $190.10. 122,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.39. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

