Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after buying an additional 398,000 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $271.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

