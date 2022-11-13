Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $58.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,408.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,275.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,165.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,560.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

