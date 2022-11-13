Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 82,758 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,163 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Coinbase Global worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 605,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 70,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 90,991 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,584,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,440,842. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $355.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,516 shares of company stock worth $4,830,812. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.83.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

