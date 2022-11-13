Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 4.1 %

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $522.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

