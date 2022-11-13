Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -45.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Sprague Hp Holdings Llc bought 6,689,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $133,787,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,548,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,976,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

