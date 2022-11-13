Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.80 million-$69.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.10 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.
Sprout Social Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of SPT stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.97. 1,022,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $139.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
