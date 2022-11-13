Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.80 million-$69.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.10 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,136. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.78.

In other Sprout Social news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,041 shares of company stock worth $5,055,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

